Lonzo Ball Roasts Father LaVar in Hilarious Father’s Day Commercial

June 14, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Ball, Father's Day, Foot Locker, funny, LaVar Ball, Lonzo Ball, Roast, UCLA

Looks like Lonzo Ball has finally addressed his father’s crazy antics in an LOL-worthy Father’s Day ad for Foot Locker. Among a few other key players Jonathan Isaac, Jayson Tatum and De’Aaron Fox  reminiscing memories with their fathers and the impacts their fathers have made on their basketball careers is Lonzo Ball. Only, he doesn’t discuss so much the positive impact as he does his father’s behavior. It’s funny, it’s self-aware, and has just the right amount of humility from Lonzo Ball.

