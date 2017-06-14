Lonzo Ball Roasts Father LaVar in Hilarious Father’s Day Commercial

Looks like Lonzo Ball has finally addressed his father’s crazy antics in an LOL-worthy Father’s Day ad for Foot Locker. Among a few other key players Jonathan Isaac, Jayson Tatum and De’Aaron Fox reminiscing memories with their fathers and the impacts their fathers have made on their basketball careers is Lonzo Ball. Only, he doesn’t discuss so much the positive impact as he does his father’s behavior. It’s funny, it’s self-aware, and has just the right amount of humility from Lonzo Ball.
Lonzo Ball Roasts Father LaVar in Hilarious Father’s Day CommercialJune 14, 2017 10:56 AM
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)