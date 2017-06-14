Lubbock Is Home To The Most Savage And Funniest Business Sign Wars In History

Lubbock is home to a couple of things. Most famously, Texas Tech University. Second, the greatest sign war in the history of food and retail.

Two companies are at the forefront of this battle: Wendy’s who is pretty well known for it’s social media prowess, and the Pure Water Ice & Tea Company. They’ve been taking this feud old school, and have been trading jabs back and forth with each other on their signs outside of their locations. One resident has called it the “highlight” of his summer.

Thanks to a few diligent Twitter users, we can enjoy this feud sitting from the comfort of our living rooms, although we wouldn’t mind taking a road trip to se this for ourselves!

Like gravy, the plot thickens…👀 pic.twitter.com/DW17sKPn85 — Kassidy Cox (@kasssthelasss) June 6, 2017

Only in Texas, right?

The Wendy's in Lubbock is savage 😂 pic.twitter.com/5TAPvyK7Ot — Texas Humor (@TexasHumor) June 8, 2017

The Lubbock Wendy's vs Pure Water battle is the highlight of my summer honestly. pic.twitter.com/xiNeiOI6UU — Ant (@Anthony_Young00) June 11, 2017

Via Guide Live