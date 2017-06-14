Mark Cuban Promises His New “Unhoverboard,” Radical MOOV, Will Not Explode On You

Our very own Mark Cuban is never one to shy away from a business venture.

The Maverick’s owner has dipped his toe into the hoverboard market, and promises consumers that his won’t explode on ya. It’s also technically not a hoverboard. The proper name is an “electronic sports rideable.” Cuban, along with former aerospace engineer and Radical Transport co-founder Nick Fragnito launched a Kickstarter for their new rideable, the Radical MOOV.

Cuban first became interested in personal transportation in 2012, even going so far as to try and purchase the Hovertrax from hoverboard inventor Shane Chen. When that deal fell through, Cuban founded Radical MOOV, and partnered with Fragnito, sending him to China to learn about hoverbaord production.

For the most part, Cuban is a silent partner in Radical MOOV, offering funding and mentorship, but he no doubt thinks he has created a winner. Cuban told Mashable, “It’s fun. It looks amazing. It’s durable. It’s powerful. It can be transportation or sport. It works.”

The Kickstarter just launched yesterday, and the Radical MOOV carries a pretty hefty price at $1,099, ultimately rising to $1,499 when it hits retail shelves.

Via Mashable