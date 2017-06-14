Need A Game Of Thrones Fix? Here’s All 150,966 Deaths In Just 20 Minutes (Video)

June 14, 2017 6:20 AM
Filed Under: compilation, death, Game of Thrones, george rr martin, HBO, scenes, Television, video

If you are not among those invested in the worldwide phenomenon that is Game of Thrones, first of all how?  Second, you better catch up quick ’cause this bad boy is ending soon.

And now we’re sad.

The mastermind behind Game of Thrones, George RR Martin, is an evil genius when it comes to toying with our emotions.  You absolutely love a character BAM.  They’re dead.  You absolutely loathe a character BAM.  They’ve killed your favorite character and will be alive another two seasons.  It’s a roller coaster of pain, and truly a test of patience.  We should be knee-deep into this new season right now, but they’ve pushed it back, so we’re left waiting.

If you need a GoT fix, and don’t lie we absolutely know you do, someone put together a 20 minute complication video of all 150,966 deaths that have occurred on the series.

Of course, before watching the video BE WARNED.  Deaths = spoilers.  And the video can be graphic at times, so proceed with caution!

Via BroBible

