Olivia Caridi Talks To Fast In The Morning About ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Drama

former 'The Bachelor' contestant and host of the 'Mouthing Off' podcast Olivia Caridi.

Olivia broke down the whole ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ drama for us.

“There’s so many conflicting stories and I’ve talked to some of the contestants who were on it. And it started and it looked like they had shutdown because of misconduct, and my brain immediately went to sexual assault,”She said. Adding, “To shut down a $10 Million production it has to be something big.”

“No we’re hearing one side, which is DeMario’s side and he’s saying whatever happened between Corinne and I…he’s saying that it was consensual. That they were cool the next day. Corinne’s camp is now saying it was not consented. Whatever happened between them.” Olivia said. “I still don’t know, and I don’t think anyone necessarily saw it.”

“I have no idea what is going on,” She continued.

Adding, “It’s so messy and I don’t even know if we are ever going to know the real story here.”

