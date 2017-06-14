Six Confirmed Dead In London After Tower Fire Ravages Through Building

June 14, 2017 6:08 AM
A fire has raged through the Grenfell Tower in London, and has resulted in at least six confirmed fatalities.

Up to 600 people were believed to be inside the tower’s 120 flats when the fire began early this morning.  At least 50 people were transferred to a nearby hospital, most suffering from smoke inhalation.

Unfortunately, authorities believe that number will continue to rise.  Authorities have also confirmed that it is too early to speculate on a cause of the flames, although a tower blog repeatedly warned of potential fire hazards in the building.

We will update you with more info as it becomes available.

Via CNN

