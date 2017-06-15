An Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Shop Is Coming to Bishop Arts

June 15, 2017 3:44 PM
A Plano hit is coming to Bishop Arts. Ice Cream Wasted is a unique ice cream shop that’s exactly as it sounds. Selling alcohol-infused ice cream, Ice Cream Wasted is unique in that it only accepts reservations. With ice cream made only in small batches, this shop is looking to create a one of a kind experience for customers.

Owner Bri Calloway launched the business in 2016. Creating ice cream that’s 100% dairy-free, made with an organic coconut milk base,  it is then mixed with popular alcoholic favorites served in low-proof scoops, and 80-proof “ice cream shots.” The ice cream is served in clear, non-edible cones so you can see the tasty creations.

The Bishop Arts location will be located at 509 W. Davis St and set to open July 16.

Reservations are currently being accepted, but mostly booked through mid-July.

