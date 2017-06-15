Apple Supplier Says That Iphone 8 Will Be Waterproof

June 15, 2017 3:39 PM
The glorious news comes from an Apple supplier from Wistron, a Taiwanese manufacturing company that was reportedly added to Apple’s list of suppliers in India, according to The Telegraph.

A report by Nikkei Asian Review claims the upcoming iPhone will have a waterproofing function as well as wireless charging.

Of course, there were already rumors about the iPhone 8 being waterproof, and in a world full of iPhone rumors, we’re craving the truth.

But we’ll just have to wait and see how waterproof the iPhone 8 actually is when it’s released.  Either way, we’re excited to worry less about dropping it in the toilet again.

-source via elitedaily.com

