Bill Cosby Jury Deadlocked; Told to Keep Deliberating

After 30 hours of deliberation, jurors in the Bill Cosby sex assault trial informed the judge this morning that they are deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict.

The jury is deliberating three counts filed against Cosby by Andrea Constand, who claims the comedian drugged and sexually abused her in 2004.

Judge Steven T. O’Neill was handed a note from the juror which read, “We cannot reach a unanimous consensus on any of the counts.”

The judge denied a request for a mistrial and ordered the jury to continue deliberating until they reach a decision.

The jury paused its deliberations a few times to ask for evidence to be read again.