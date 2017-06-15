Bill Cosby Jury Deadlocked; Told to Keep Deliberating

June 15, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Bill Cosby, Deadlocked, Deliberating, Jury, trial

After 30 hours of deliberation, jurors in the Bill Cosby sex assault trial informed the judge this morning that they are deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict.

The jury is deliberating three counts filed against Cosby by Andrea Constand, who claims the comedian drugged and sexually abused her in 2004.

Judge Steven T. O’Neill was handed a note from the juror which read, “We cannot reach a unanimous consensus on any of the counts.”

The judge denied a request for a mistrial and ordered the jury to continue deliberating until they reach a decision.

The jury paused its deliberations a few times to ask for evidence to be read again.

