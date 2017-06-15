Facebook Is Now Letting People Put GIFs In Comments

GIFs have been around for almost 30 years, and now Facebook is finally letting users add them to comments.

Used as a way to express one’s self without explicitly doing so verbally, GIFs have become a popular form of conversation. With Facebook finally adding it, it marks one of the last major platforms to integrate them. Google, Snapchat, Apple and Twitter all have options to add GIFs to their various respective messaging platforms.

“Just tap the GIF button when you go to make a comment, type in what you’re looking to say, and add the GIF that really nails it!” Facebook wrote in a post making the announcement.

In addition, Facebook announced that it worked with GIPHY Studios to create 20 GIFs with some of the internet’s biggest stars, including DNCE, Violet Benson, DREEZY and more.

-source via foxnews.com