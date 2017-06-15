Guy Pulls Hilarious Prank At The Airport

June 15, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: airport, AMP 103.7, Outlet, Prank

So, this creative prankster had some time to kill at the airport. You know what they say, ‘idol hands are the devil’s play things,’ and this guy used his idol hands for some serious mischief.

He went around the terminals, placing fake power outlet stickers at various spots. The results are hilarious, and cruel. Imagine how frustrated you’d feel, needing to charge your phone before a long flight. You run around the airport looking for an outlet and they’re all fake… Some people would go ballistic.

Via Mashable

