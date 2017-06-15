In Case You Were Wondering, This Is What The “Despacito” Lyrics Actually Mean

The song “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, is a sexy little number and as much as we all love to sing and dance along, for those of us who don’t speak Spanish, does anyone know what we’re all getting down to?

For starters, The word “despacito” translates to “slowly.” With that in mind, here is the actual translation of the rest of the chorus, according to Huffington Post:

“Slowly

I want to breathe your neck slowly.

Let me whisper things in your ear,

that you’ll remember when you’re not with me.

Slowly

I want to undress you with kisses slowly.

Sign the walls of your labyrinth

and turn your body into a manuscript.

I want to see your hair dance, I want to be your rhythm

I want you to show my mouth your favorite places.

Let me surpass your danger zone,

until it makes you scream

and makes you forget your last name.”

And for the end lyrics: “We’re going to do it on a beach in Puerto Rico, until the waves scream ‘Oh, Lord!’ ”

Good to know!

-source via elitedaily.com