If anything, Jaden Smith is his own individual.

He carried his own dreadlocks in his hand as a fashion statement at the Met Gala and even wore a white batsuit to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding.

Yes, Jaden Smith did carry his own dreadlocks at the #MetGala: https://t.co/5jo8j0Jh2h pic.twitter.com/EpyTj3mR88 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 4, 2017

I still laugh when I remember that Jaden Smith wore a white batman costume to Kim and Kanye's wedding pic.twitter.com/N5bF4gUqtM — Ally Artuch (@allyartuch98) April 18, 2017

Well, you can’t ever just wear something like a white batsuit once and toss it aside. It makes another appearance in a brand new music video from Smith, for a song titled “Batman.”

Remember when he was the Karate Kid? Simpler times.

Via VH1