L.A. Will Shine The Bat Signal Over The City To Honor Adam West

For most of us, Adam West is THE Batman, the one who started it all. And what better way to honor the late actor other than flashing the bat signal one last time in his honor.

The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, is planning to light up the night sky tonight with the iconic spotlight. Much like the TV show and movies, the police chief will also join in on the ceremonies. The event starts at 9PM (Pacific Time) in front of City Hall and is open to the public.

L.A. to honor Adam West with a bat signal Thursday night https://t.co/3tOt7W6KY8 h/t @kenpaulson1 pic.twitter.com/AkGD2Yab0i — David Beard (@dabeard) June 15, 2017

Honestly, there isn’t a more perfect tribute the legendary actor.