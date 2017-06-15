New State Fair Attractions Include Tons Of Food, Magic, WWI, And Even More Food!

The State Fair of Texas doesn’t kick off until September, but there are already plenty of NEW attractions and exhibits to get excited about!

World War I

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first World War, this attraction will have two exhibits, one focusing on Texas’ involvement in WWI, the other called “America and World War I.” The exhibits will feature wartime memorabilia and vehicles such as a Model T ambulance and a 1917 Indian motorcycle, as well as other artifacts including personal items and weapons from all participating nations.

Cartoonist

A tribute will be open to celebrate the cartoonist John Knott, who worked for the Dallas Morning News for over 50 years. “Drawing Power: The Editorial Art of John Knott” in fact, is already on display at the Hall of State.

Magic

If floating robots and magic tricks are your thing, the fair has got you covered. Along illusionists performing a variety of their tricks, little fairgoers can go to the Backyard Circus, where they can dress up in costumes and participate in a show with lion tamers, tight-rope walkers, ballerinas, and a bunch of other circus favorites.

Food

What we’re all here for.

Gulf Coast Grill is an island-style grill with a tropical flair, accompanied by live music on the weekends. Stiffler’s Mom’s Cookie Factory (funny name) will feature chocolate chip cookies and milk. They even boast the ability to bake 800 cookies every 11 minutes. We are so in. Also, in the center of the Tower Building, there will be a new Cotton Candy Stand where they will showcase how cotton candy is made!

We can’t wait ’till September!

Via Culture Map