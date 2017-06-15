Photos From A $6.3 Million Wedding

And you thought your niece’s wedding was expensive.

The son of a Nigerian billionaire married his model girlfriend over the weekend, in a ceremony that cost $6.3 million and contained more flowers than Dallas Blooms.

The ceremony took place at England’s Blenheim Palace. Just a few of the small touches: one-million white flowers, a marble dance floor with the couple’s initials in gold, a five-course meal, 12-foot wedding cake, a performance by Robin Thicke, and a fireworks display.

Congratulations to the now Mr & Mrs Alakija🥂💑💕 It was an honor to witness your union as husband and wife 🙏🏽 A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

This wedding giving me all types of life 😓🌸 #NazaAndFlo A post shared by Temi Otedola (@jtofashion) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Naza Alakija and her bridesmaids #floza #floandnaza #floza17 #weddinginspiration #idoweddingsng A post shared by I DO WEDDINGS (@idoweddingsng) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Who are these people anyway?

