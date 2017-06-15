Possible Bigfoot Prints Found In Round Rock, Texas

Do you believe Bigfoot exists?

Bigfoot has been considered a mythical creature for years. There have been numerous sightings, footprints, weird noises in the woods, but no definitive proof or evidence to support the idea that Bigfoot is really exists. Unless you count Harry and the Hendersons as a documentary.

However, the Round Rock Parks and Rec Department, is fueling the theory with some Bigfoot evidence of their own. A few days ago the department posted several pictures of what could be Bigfoot footprints. Apparently all the images were captured by their video surveilance, in three different areas.

Our Park Ranger surveillance has captured strange footprints at various parks&trails. If you find these, or others, tag us. #RRSightings pic.twitter.com/k3q6TOkS62 — Round Rock Parks (@roundrockpard) June 10, 2017

And it doesn’t stop there. There’s been an update since these pics were posted. The department also found several clumps of hair.

UPDATE: Clumps of hair evidence found at various parks in Round Rock. If you find these, tag us on FB, Twitter & Instagram. #RRSightings pic.twitter.com/uFSlCUqzQS — Round Rock Parks (@roundrockpard) June 15, 2017

Ok, so we’re pretty sure the Round Rock Parks and rec Department is just messing with us, but do you really want to take that chance? Heck no! We’re headed to Round Rock to search for Sasquatch ASAP!