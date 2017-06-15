The Best Father’s Day Gifts For Your Texas Dads

Father’s Day is rapidly approaching (it’s THIS Sunday y’all!), and if you need any gift ideas, you are in luck!

The Texas Patch Father’s Day Guide has amazing gift suggestions for all those Texas Dads out there. If your dad enjoys fishing, the outdoors, eating, drinking, this list is PERFECT for you!

For all the whiskey drinkers in your life, 9 Banded Whiskey HERE is locally grown and tastes of honey and fermented apple. This Lone Star libation is available for $28, and can be purchased.

If your dad is a racing fan, the Mario Andretti Racing Experience will put him in the driver’s seat. He can drive an actual Indy car in Texas Motor Speedway all by himself! Prices range from $99.99 to $1919.99.

The Paris Texas Apparel Co. is home to a Father’s Day staple, the neck tie. They are colorful, 100 percent silk, and perfect for ALL Texans. They feature images of the Alamo, margaritas, an outline of the Lone Star State, armadillos, and, our favorite, CHIPS AND QUESO! Buy all the ties HERE.

What father doesn’t love a good steak, either? The Texas Steak Warehouse will deliver delicious cuts of rib eye, sirloin, N.Y. strips, (pretty much whatever meat you want) right to your doorstep!

Just in case you’re wondering, we would like some of these gifts for ourselves, too!

Via Patch