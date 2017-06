Kids, never let anyone tell you to never follow your dreams.

Hundreds of heroes gathered at the Auto Club Speedway in California this past weekend to attempt to cook the world’s longest pizza. Italy set the record last year with a pizza about 1.15 miles long, and the group gathered in California BEAT it. They cooked a pizza around 6,330 feet long, or about 1.2 miles long!

Next time y’all decide to set a record for the world’s longest pizza, let us know!

Via Cosmopolitan