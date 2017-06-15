Vicks VapoRub Is The Answer To Those Itchy Mosquito Bites

June 15, 2017 9:46 AM
We are in the thick of mosquito season. Those pesky little buggers attack as soon as you open the door.

Needless to say, but we are always on the hunt for a cheap remedy to do away with those jerks once and for all. Unfortunately, no matter how much stuff you spray, there will always be one mosquito that gets you. In that case, you should try Vicks VapoRub on your bite!

Yes, that stuff on the cold medicine isle that you rub all over your chest for congestion relief, also works on mosquito bites. It stops itching and can reduce the swelling. Vicks consists of three main ingredients that ease the symptoms of mosquito bites…menthol, camphor, and thymol, instantly cool the itch and nutmeg oil soothes the inflammation and redness.

Cool!

