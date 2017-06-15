YouTuber Austin Jones Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

June 15, 2017 9:43 AM
Austin Jones, best known for his a capella pop music covers, has been arrested and is being charged with two counts of production of child pornography.

He has remained in federal custody because authorities consider him a “risk to the community,” and there’s a “danger he’ll flee.”   Jones was allegedly in communication with two underage victims through Facebook in August 2016 and May 2017.  Jones allegedly ask one girl to “prove” she was his “biggest fan” by sending him sexually explicit videos.

Jones was stopped at Customs and Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago where he was taken into custody and in a recorded interview admitted to the charges.  If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Via E!

