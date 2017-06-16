Beyonce Baby Announcement Could Be Imminent

The Beyoncé baby speculation has reached fever pitch.

Last night Jay Z skipped the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in New York City. Former President Barack Obama honored Jay, who bailed at the last minute.

Obama hinted at why Jay was absent. He joked, “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although he’s gonna have me beat once those twins show up. And let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.”

Jay Z is the first hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Missing the ceremony is a big deal.

Instead of an acceptance speech, Jay sent a flurry of tweets identifying nearly a hundred “people that have inspired me.” Recognizable names like Tupac, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Snoop, Dr Dre, Future, 2 Chainz, Queen Latifah and Drake.

The paparazzi camped outside the hospital spotted Solange Knowles arriving in a black SUV with heavily tinted windows.

Based on her announcement photo, where she wore both red and blue, most took that as a signal she’s having a girl and a boy.

Expect the happy news before this Father’s Day weekend is over.