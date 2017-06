Just in case you didn’t know, today, June 16th is National Cannoli Day!

To celebrate, one of our favorites Buddy Velastro is offering cannolis for just $1 at ALL of his Carlo’s Bakery locations spread throughout the United States.

Mark your calendars – Friday, June 16th, is #NationalCannoliDay! Stop by any one of my US @CarlosBakery to receive a classic cannoli for $1! pic.twitter.com/66RPcvcLiT — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) June 12, 2017

The offer is only available while supplies last, so hurry and get some while you can!