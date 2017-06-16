Hundreds Gather As Bat Signal Is Lit In Honor Of Adam West

June 16, 2017 6:49 AM
Hundreds of fans, many of which were in some sort of costume, gathered around Los Angeles City Hall last night as Downtown LA became Gotham City for one special night.

The Bat Signal was lit upon Los Angeles’ City Hall, to remember actor Adam West wh portrayed the Caped Crusader in the ’60s television series.  The 88-year-old passed away last week after a bout with leukemia.

Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke of the impact West had on him as a child.  He told the crowd, “Like you, we all spent many hours in front of the TV, same bat time, same bat channel.  Adam West taught us each one of us had a heart of gold.  There will never be another Batman like Adam West and there will never be another Adam West.”

Burt Ward played Robin on the show, and he called West a “family man” who “loved humanity” and “loved his fans.”

Via Hollywood Reporter

