Katy Perry Has Become The First Person To Reach 100 Million Twitter Followers

The 32-year-old pop superstar just became the first person to hit 100 million followers on Twitter, shooting her to the No.1 spot of the social media platform’s list of most-followed people.

Twitter shared a post to honor Katy, using the title of her forthcoming album, writing, “Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty.”

Katy followed up with a tweet of her own, writing, “Thank you, @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice! #LoveKaty.”

-source via eonline.com