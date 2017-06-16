News Anchors Quote Tupac Lyrics On Air to Celebrate His Birthday

Today June 16, would have been the late rapper’s 46th birthday.

To celebrate, many fans will be heading to the theater to see the recently released All Eyez on Me biopic documenting the late rapper’s life, but some fans have had other plans.

However, in honor of the artist’s birthday, news anchors Fred Blankenship and Mark Arum of WSB-TV Atlanta teamed up to incorporate a number of 2Pac lyrics into their broadcast on the morning of Shakur’s birthday, seamlessly incorporating lyrics from “I Get Around,” “Me and My Girlfriend” and more classics into their traffic news segment. Unfazed, Arum also hilariously continues the homage by calling fellow reporter Mark McKay “untouchable like Elliot Ness.”

Check out the video!

-source via billboard.com