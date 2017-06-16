North West Had Her Birthday At Chuck E. Cheese’s, And The Internet Can’t Handle How Normal That Is

Wow. How very normal for the Kardashian/West crew.

It’s bad we think like that, but Kim and Kanye have a sort of track record for being over-the-top and extravagant. It’s nice to see that every once a while, they’re just normal parents doing normal parent things with their normal kids.

Friends and family gathered at a Chuck E. Cheese’s to celebrate North West’s 4th birthday, and Aunt Khloe posted a cute picture on Snapchat showing North anticipating chowing down on a sprinkle-covered purple and white birthday cake.

After we all saw that North had her party at Chuck E. Cheese’s, the internet absolutley showed major love for the entire Kardashian clan for keeping the celebration simple, fun, and normal.

Wow North West had a birthday party at Chuck E Cheese! I'm jealous that I wasn't the party hostesses 😂😂😂 — Baelin (@Jaylinnn_) June 15, 2017

Y'all I can't tell you how happy I am that North is having her bday party at Chuck E Cheese like all that money but still doing it simple — Kathryn Mae (@kathrymae) June 15, 2017

North West really could have spent her bday anywhere and she chose Chuck E Cheese — Talia (@talcecc) June 15, 2017

North having her birthday at Chuck E Cheese makes me like @KimKardashian even more. Love that she gets to have real kid experiences 👍🏼 — Amanda Stonesifer (@Stonesife) June 15, 2017

The family is planning a larger celebration for North, which they will have at their home and will be filming for KUWTK.

Via People