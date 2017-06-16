North West Had Her Birthday At Chuck E. Cheese’s, And The Internet Can’t Handle How Normal That Is

June 16, 2017 8:57 AM
Filed Under: "celebrate", birthday, chuck e cheese's, Kanye West, Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, North West, party

Wow.  How very normal for the Kardashian/West crew.

It’s bad we think like that, but Kim and Kanye have a sort of track record for being over-the-top and extravagant.  It’s nice to see that every once a while, they’re just normal parents doing normal parent things with their normal kids.

Friends and family gathered at a Chuck E. Cheese’s to celebrate North West’s 4th birthday, and Aunt Khloe posted a cute picture on Snapchat showing North anticipating chowing down on a sprinkle-covered purple and white birthday cake.

After we all saw that North had her party at Chuck E. Cheese’s, the internet absolutley showed major love for the entire Kardashian clan for keeping the celebration simple, fun, and normal.

The family is planning a larger celebration for North, which they will have at their home and will be filming for KUWTK.

Via People

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live