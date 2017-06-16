Taylor Swift Is Hidden In Selena Gomez’ Bad Liar Music Video. Can You Find Her?

June 16, 2017 9:21 AM
We are absolutely in love with Selena Gomez’s music video for “Bad Liar,” and if you look closely, you might be able to find one of her besties Taylor Swift hidden somewhere in the background.

Before we spoil it for you, can you find the hidden Swift?

Everybody see her?

At right around the three-minute mark, Selena goes into a bedroom that has tons of posters plastered on the wall.  On one of those posters, has a caricature of some women who closely resemble T-Swizzle.

So what do you think?  Happy coincidence or totally T-Swift?

