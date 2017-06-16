Taylor Swift Is Hidden In Selena Gomez’ Bad Liar Music Video. Can You Find Her?

We are absolutely in love with Selena Gomez’s music video for “Bad Liar,” and if you look closely, you might be able to find one of her besties Taylor Swift hidden somewhere in the background.

Before we spoil it for you, can you find the hidden Swift?

Everybody see her?

At right around the three-minute mark, Selena goes into a bedroom that has tons of posters plastered on the wall. On one of those posters, has a caricature of some women who closely resemble T-Swizzle.

Is my brain just playing games or is that Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/WPPLbcsStq — maya (@Plaid_ShirtDays) June 14, 2017

what bout the other poster pic.twitter.com/14zCvZCOZh — auzene (@itsallintiming) June 15, 2017

So what do you think? Happy coincidence or totally T-Swift?

Via MTV