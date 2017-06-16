‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode for ‘Southern Charm’ Week Appears to Feature Slaves

June 16, 2017 2:50 PM
Wheel of Fortune

A photograph that served as the backdrop for a recent Wheel of Fortune episode is sparking outrage. The theme this week was “Southern Charm.” In a photograph, you can see hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak discussing with each other with a backdrop of a plantation depicting slaves. Twitter user Joshua Itiola originally posted the message on the social platform, leaving users stunned and a wide-range debate to follow.

The game show’s executive producer, Harry Friedman, has spoken out in a statement apologizing, “We regret the use of this background image, and we will be replacing it moving forward on any rebroadcast.”

A spokesperson for the plantation, Hillary Loeber, says the plantation does employ tour guides that wear period clothing like the Annabelle-style hoop skirts but hires employees of all races for those roles.

