Wonder Woman Sword Trick is Inspiring Some Cool Instagram Photos

June 16, 2017 7:00 PM
This could be a fashion trend soon.

Wonder Woman is taking the world by storm, and continues to destroy the box office. Those who have seen the film were inspired to take to Instagram. There’s a crucial scene where Diana hides her sword in the back of her dress, before striking down General Erich Ludendorff Diana is stopped by Steve Trevor. Now everyone is trying to pull off the same look, walking around the dance floor in a dress with a sword tucked in the back, someone even tried it with a lightsaber. Check out the Pics below.

