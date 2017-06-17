Did Barack Obama Reveal The Sex of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Twins?

Rumors have been flying around that Beyoncé had gone into labor 3 days ago.

On Thursday, Jay Z was inducted into The Song Writers Hall of Fame, but was unable to attend the ceremony and accept the award. In a video message the former president congratulated the rapper whose music he enjoys, in the message he mentions that Jay Z might have more girls to take care of than himself. Does this mean Jay Z and the queen Bey are having girls? “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters,” he later added, “although he’s going to have me beat once those two twins show up. And, let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.” Check out the viedo below.