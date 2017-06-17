Michael Phelps Is Going To Race A Great White Shark For Discovery Channel’s ‘Shark Week’

Michael Phelps has won a record 23 Olympic gold medals, and set 39 world records. But he’s getting ready to conquer another huge challenge: a race with a great white shark.

Shark Week is on the way at the end of July, and the Discovery Channel has one heck of a show coming up: Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White (Sunday July 23rd at 7:00pm CST) where the Olympic swimmer will take on the predator in an aquatic race.

If that’s not enough Phelps for you, Shark Week will feature Shark School with Michael Phelps (Sunday, July 30th at 7:00pm CST): which hopes to straighten out some of the myths about sharks. Check out the picture Phelps posted to Instagram below (WOW!).

So who should you root for in the Michael Phelps vs. Great White Shark water-bound dash? Considering sharks can get up to 26 mph…you might want to lay your money down on the fish.

I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do. Be in a cage and dive with great White sharks 🦈!! #bucketlist A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Source: MSN/theScore

