Police Make First Arrest Using Facial Recognition Technology

Remember Tom Cruise in Minority Report, Will Smith in Enemy of the State and Shia LaBeouf in (the really bad!) Eagle Eye…and all of the “big brother’s watching” facial and video recognition? Those movies…and that technology…are pretty much a reality now!

Over in the United Kingdom, the South Wales Police have made their very first arrest by using facial recognition technology.

The technology is fascinating, too. During a test of the technology at a soccer game, Police caught facial images of spectators by using “intelligent cameras”…and compared them to a database of about 500,000 images of criminals (it’s called Automatic Facial Recognition [AFR]: and they’ve been fine-tuning it for months). The AFR made a hit, and an arrest was made. There are few details: probably because the authorities are still investigating.

This isn’t only going on overseas, either: similar systems are currently in place in the United States. Researchers say almost half of American adults are already in a law enforcement face recognition network. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol are getting into the technology, too: they’re hoping to make it a regular part of airport security.

