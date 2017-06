Gary Cole, the actor known best for his roles as Bill Lumbergh in Office Space and Kent Davison in the HBO series Veep, is splitting with his wife of 25 years.

Cole’s wife, actress Teddi Siddall, filed legal documents last week to end their marriage. According to the docs, the couple has been separated for two years. They have a 24-year-old daughter with Autism is also an actress.

Teddi Siddall has mostly appeared in Grey’s Anatomy, Wings and Hill Street Blues.