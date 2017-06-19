Chick-Fil-A Adds New Gluten Free Buns to Their Menu

There’s now a gluten free option at Chick-Fil-A.

Here’s some good news if you’re gluten intolerant. Everyone’s favorite fast food chicken restaurant is getting a little healthier. Chick-Fil-A is rolling out a gluten free buns. Chick-Fil-A says that more costumers are asking for more gluten free options to be added to the menu. Ask and you shall receive. The bun is made with ancient grains quinoa and amaranth. It is enriched with vitamins and minerals and is lightly sweetened with molasses and raisins. The new bun has 150 calories and costs an additional $1.15 and can be ordered with any Chick-fil-A sandwich.