Chick-Fil-A Adds New Gluten Free Buns to Their Menu

There’s now a gluten free option at Chick-Fil-A.

Here’s some good news if you’re gluten intolerant. Everyone’s favorite fast food chicken restaurant is getting a little healthier. Chick-Fil-A is rolling out a gluten free buns. Chick-Fil-A ¬†says that more costumers are asking for more gluten free options to be added to the menu. Ask and you shall receive. The bun is made with¬†ancient grains quinoa and amaranth. It is enriched with vitamins and minerals and is lightly sweetened with molasses and raisins. The new bun has 150 calories and costs an additional $1.15 and can be ordered with any Chick-fil-A sandwich.