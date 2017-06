Well that’s not embarrassing at all.

Over the weekend Luis Guillermo Solís Rivera, President of Costa Rica gave an interview that didn’t go as planned. The president swallowed a wasp live on TV while giving an interview. The president played it off pretty cool while laughing at himself, saying, “I ate it, I ate a wasp,” he joked about how it tasted like “pure protein.” The bystander in the left hand corner looked pretty grossed out in the clip. Check out the video below.