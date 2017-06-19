Drake Bell Not Invited To ‘Drake And Josh’ Co-Star Josh Peck’s Wedding

Sounds like former ‘Drake and Josh’ stars, Drake Bell and Josh Peck aren’t as close as appeared to the show.

Over the weekend Josh Peck married longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien, and Drake bell was not in attendance.

E! Online is reporting that Drake wasn’t even invited to the Wedding. “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear….,” he wrote in a since-deleted message on social media.

Josh’s co-star from his 2016 sitcom ‘Grandfathered’, John Stamos, was in attendance.

Doesn’t look like we will be seeing a ‘Drake and Josh’ reunion anytime soon.