Fort Worth Police Officer Disguised as Batman Arrests Shoplifter

The dark knight strikes again!

Fort Worth Police officer Damon Cole spends his spare time traveling the country, dressing up as different super heroes for children at hospitals. Cole tells Fox 4 News “I dress up as many different super heroes and I travel the country in my off time seeing children with cancer and other illnesses, I do that to give them inspiration and hope to keep fighting.” While at a kids safety fair on Saturday, Cole happened to be dressed up as Batman when he was alerted of a man shoplifting DVD’s. Walmart community involvement member Anthony Drake says that “Batman said ‘I want you to know I have this Batman costume on but I’m an off-duty police officer.” The man shoplifting was issued a citation, and afterward asked for a selfie with Batman. Apparently one of the DVD’s he was trying to steal was the Lego Batman movie.