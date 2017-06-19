Hanson Brothers Call Justin Bieber’s Music “Chlamydia Of The Ear.”

June 19, 2017 3:52 PM
The Hanson Brothers slammed Justin Bieber’s music in a recent interview on an Australian radio station. Comparing Bieber’s songs to a “venereal disease,” and calling it” Chlamydia of the ear.”

Billboard is reporting that Isaac, Taylor and Zac recent were asked about Justin Bieber and “Despacito”, and the trio slammed Bieber in their response.

“I’m glad I didn’t know what that was,” Taylor said after failing to identify a clip from the radio hit. “I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets sort of near me or near my ears…” joked his brother, Zac.

“It’s Chlamydia of the ear,” Isaac added. Ouch!

You can hear the complete segment in the audio below:

Do you think Bieber will respond?

