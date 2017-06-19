Justin Bieber’s New Tattoo Comes With A New Song And A Positive Message

Justin Bieber is not afraid to own up to his past mistakes, and has showed in the past he can actually be a mature, deep, person.
His latest tattoo shows some evidence of that.
Biebs recently posted a picture of his brand new ink on Instagram, and it’s accompanied by a quick little song and a positive message. Just above his knee, Bieber tattooed the phrase “Better at 70,” and he described the ink in the caption saying, “I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I’ve wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster and longer! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70.”
Biebs and the boys also posted a quick little song to accompany the tat, and it looks like all the fellas got the same exact tat as well.
And in case you want to get the tattoo as well, the Biebs posted a stencil, so you can get the exact same one!
Via MTV