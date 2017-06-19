Justin Bieber’s New Tattoo Comes With A New Song And A Positive Message

Justin Bieber is not afraid to own up to his past mistakes, and has showed in the past he can actually be a mature, deep, person.

His latest tattoo shows some evidence of that.

Biebs recently posted a picture of his brand new ink on Instagram, and it’s accompanied by a quick little song and a positive message.  Just above his knee, Bieber tattooed the phrase “Better at 70,” and he described the ink in the caption saying, “I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I’ve wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster and longer!  For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70.”

Biebs and the boys also posted a quick little song to accompany the tat, and it looks like all the fellas got the same exact tat as well.

New smash

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

And in case you want to get the tattoo as well, the Biebs posted a stencil, so you can get the exact same one!

If any one wants to get the better at 70 tattoo here's the stencil

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Via MTV

