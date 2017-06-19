Katy Perry Becomes First Person To Break 100 Million Twitter Followers

June 19, 2017 3:12 PM
Katy Perry has made Twitter history!

CNN is reporting that the ‘Witness’ singer has become the first person on twitter with over 100 million followers.

Even when you factor in the large number of ‘bot’ accounts that celebrities get this is quite the accomplishment.

Justin Bieber is quickly approaching the 100 million follower club, He is currently sitting at 97 million.

Here is the list of top 10 Twitter accounts:

  1. Katy Perry – 100 million
  2. Justin Bieber – 97 million
  3. Barack Obama – 90 million
  4. Taylor Swift – 85 million
  5. Rihanna – 74 million
  6. Ellen – 70 million
  7. YouTube – 69 million
  8. Lady Gaga – 67 million
  9. Justin Timberlake – 62 million
  10. Twitter – 61 million

Stars like Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian West, Selena Gomez, Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Jennifer Lopez are all in the top 25.

Who do you think will be the next person to break 100 million followers?

