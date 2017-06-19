Men Who Stole $300K Worth Of Avocados Busted In A Big Time Guacamole Sting

It’s grand theft avocado!

Three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Valenzuela, Carlos Chavez and Rahim Leblanc were each charged with grand theft of fruit and were being held in jail on bail of $250,000 each.

Detectives began investigating the suspects in May after receiving a tip that they were conducting unauthorized cash sales of avocados from a ripening facility in the city of Oxnard owned by the Mission Produce company.

The company estimated the avocado loss at about $300,000.

“We take these kinds of thefts seriously. It’s a big product here and in California,” sheriff’s Sgt. John Franchi told the Los Angeles Times. “Everybody loves avocados.”

-source via barstoolsports.com