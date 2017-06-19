The Tray Table Is The Dirtiest Thing On An Airplane

Next time you fly, you may want to avoid touching 1 particular thing before cleaning it!

Good Housekeeping reports flight attendants saying the most germ covered thing on a plane… is your tray table.

One flight attendant said she witnessed a woman change a baby’s diaper on a tray table! YUCK!

In an experiment by Travel Math, a microbiologist took 26 samples from 5 airports and 4 flights to determine the most unclean areas in planes and airports, and learned airplane tray tables… are the worst… even dirtier than an airplane restroom.

Just think of what else has come into contact with the tray tables, and bring some sanitizing wipes next time you fly to clean it before using.