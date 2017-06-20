Dude’s Snapchat Mistake Revealed He’s Dating 7 Women at Once and Karma Is Funny

Sometimes, instant karma can be beautiful and hilarious. Take this genius named Nathan for example. Nathan’s probably a smooth guy. He was dating seven women at once after all. Seven! S-E-V-E-N. He probably was so exhausted from having to communicate with all his women the poor guy just wanted to make it easier for himself. So, Nathan finally decided to do something about it. He put his “savvy” social media skills to use and decided he’d send his generic “Hey beautiful :)” message to all seven of his women. Only thing is the group chat feature on Snapchat is a group chat. Meaning all in the chat can see who’s in the group. Oooops! Not very smart, Nathan!

The first hero of the group was one of the girls who quickly changed the chat name to “Nathan’s Beautiful Girls.” It was only then that ladies began to share their stories. Boy, did they let Nathan have it.

Out of embarrassment probably, after Nathan was exposed, he blocked the girls from contacting him through social media or text. One of the girls involved, Charissa Harris, told Mashable that most of them had actually never met Nathan in person, but he treated all of them as though he was only dating them (obviously).

Luckily, none of these girls had their time wasted by this guy in real life and they even became friends. Karma is funny sometimes.

You can see the full screenshots here.