Lorde Apologizes for Saying Being Friends with Taylor Swift Is ‘Like Having a Friend with an Autoimmune Disease’

Lorde has come under fire after comparing her friend Taylor Swift to an “autoimmune disease” in an interview with The Guardian on Saturday.

Speaking on the difficulty of maintaining a close friendship with someone as famous as Swift, Lorde told The Guardian, “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do.”

“There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship,” Lorde continued. “It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

Wow! That’s certainly an interesting way to put it.

However after one Twitter user pointed out how someone like Selena Gomez, who has lupus, would feel about that kind of comment regarding disease.

Lorde retracted the statement and said this in a a tweet, “didn’t mention taylor, but regardless, i f—– up & that was really insensitive. i’m sorry.”

-source via people.com