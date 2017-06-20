Millennials Buy Everything Except Cars Online

While man industries are struggling to adapt to how millennials shopping habits, It’s pretty much business as usual for the car industry.

AOL is reporting that more than half of total purchases made by millennials in 2016 were made online, however 62% have said they plan to buy their next car in-person at the dealership.

Also 65% of Americans as a whole will head to a dealership the next time they decide to purchase a car.

What keeps consumers headed back to dealerships? Seeing the cars in the show room, and being able to test drive them are the biggest draws, according to the report.

Online car dealerships like Roadster, Caravana and Vroom are hoping to change how people buy cars in the future. But for now most people are buying their cars the same way they always have, face-to-face.