Survey Says This Male Body Type Is Considered the Most Attractive

A new survey out by Women’s Health is out and this male body type is officially considered the most attractive bod. Turns out, ladies love the dad bod. For those who are new to the term, dad bod refers to a typical male physique with up to 20 extra pounds on their frame. It’s the humble bod women voted most popular. The new survey, carried out in part of Planet Fitness, conducted a study of 2,006 American men and women and the conclusion they came to was that 7 out of 10 women were attracted to men with dad bods.

Planet fitness is a gym that highly advocates for body acceptance. Jessica Correa, VP of marketing for Planet Fitness says, “Our survey results show the majority of people think positively about dad bods, and men who identify as having them are proud of who they are.” The survey comes just in time for Father’s Day.