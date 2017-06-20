The Internet Is Amazed At This Makeup Artist’s Stunning Sunset Eye Shadow

June 20, 2017 5:46 AM
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, art, Design, eye shadow, Instagram, Make-up, Social Media, Sunset, Twitter, Viral

As we all know, creating unique make up styles has been a growing art.  It seems like every other week make up artists are making new designs for everyone to swoon over.

That being said, eye shadow for example, is a hard product to master.  And creating cool eye looks takes a whole lot of blending, precision, and patience.  However, if you’re into playing around with color for bold eye shadow looks prepare to be stunned by makeup artist @LunaFortun’s take on “sunset reflect” eyes.

People are so shook over this eye shadow look that her photo has been retweeted over 84,000 times and has garnered over 237,000 likes.

source via cosmopolitan.com

 

