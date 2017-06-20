Tiger Woods Tweets That He’s Seeking Treatment

June 20, 2017 10:26 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: DUI, pills, Tiger Woods, treatment

Last night, Tiger tweeted a brief statement.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder.”

Three weeks ago, police in Florida charged Woods with driving under the influence. He confessed to being doped on Vicodin and Xanax. The pills made him terribly incoherent.

One week ago, Radar Online broke the story that Tiger sought treatment.

Tiger is the face of the painkiller epidemic sweeping the nation. Millions are hooked on prescription opiods.

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live