Tourists Claim A Resort Gave Them Food Poisoning; Guess How Many Drinks They Had

Two British tourists are claiming that they got food poisoning while on an all-inclusive vacation in Gran Canaria and were left ‘bed-ridden.’ The two tried to sue Jet2holidays and the Gloria Palace Hotel, claiming that the resort’s buffet gave them horrible ‘stomach cramps.’ After looking at the Liverpool duo’s hotel bill, investigators found out that the two men ordered and most likely consumed a total of 109 drinks, which includes beer, cocktails, and shots…

The two consumed 109 drinks over the course of just nine days! That would kill lesser men. If you do the math it’s pretty clear that the two were drunk the entire time. If you’re not ‘bed-ridden’ after a nine day bender like that you’re just not human.

They claim that the illness set in on their second night… According to their bill they ordered six shots as well as six cocktails that night, and their ‘illness’ didn’t seem to stop their drinking at all…

